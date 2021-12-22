iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.55% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $118,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,008.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

