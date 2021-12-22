iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.04. 122,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 63,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

