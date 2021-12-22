iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $78.04. Approximately 832,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 427,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

