iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

