iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

