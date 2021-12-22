iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.54. 566,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 252,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

