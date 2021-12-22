iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 380,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,293,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

