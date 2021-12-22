iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 157,931 shares.The stock last traded at $90.43 and had previously closed at $90.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

