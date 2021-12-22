iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 7.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $133,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,139. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

