iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

