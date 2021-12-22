iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $464.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

