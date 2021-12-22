iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.57. 107,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.