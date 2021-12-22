iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

