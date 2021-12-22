Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,076.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Itron by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 294,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Itron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Itron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.