Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.67

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 2222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

