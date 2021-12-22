James T. Treace Sells 16,119 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 218,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

