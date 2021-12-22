Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $383.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.69. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

