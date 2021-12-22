Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,190,000 after purchasing an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

