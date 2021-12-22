Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $289,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

