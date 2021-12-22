Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 8.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 1,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

