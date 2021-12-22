Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $386,527.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00209796 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

