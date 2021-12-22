Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HEICO in a report released on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

HEI opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

