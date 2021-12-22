Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXPI stock opened at $224.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

