Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.45. 16,745,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,992,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,919,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

