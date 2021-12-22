JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $334.21 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $334.21 million and $14.07 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 144,953,878 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.