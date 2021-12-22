John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:HPF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

