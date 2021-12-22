John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSE:HPF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
