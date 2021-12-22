Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.15

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.15 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 122.60 ($1.62). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 748,415 shares traded.

JSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.31) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.51) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.15. The company has a market capitalization of £564.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($42,938.30).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

