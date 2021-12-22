JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 164,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. The company has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

