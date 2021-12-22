JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 458 ($6.05). 93,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 244,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($6.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £718.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Gay Collins acquired 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £561.44 ($741.76). Also, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £24,976 ($32,997.75). Insiders have purchased 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,582,344 over the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

