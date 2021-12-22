JUST Price Tops $0.0559 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $408.46 million and $196.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

