Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 497763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £38.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.29.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.