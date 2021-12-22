Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. Analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $94,201.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

