KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $52.60 million and approximately $18.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057860 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.28 or 0.00476384 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars.

