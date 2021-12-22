Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading 20% Higher

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36. 128,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 35,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.