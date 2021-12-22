Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $131,833.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

