KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01), with a volume of 25,428,441 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £17.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

