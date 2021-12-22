Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $902.70

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 902.70 ($11.93) and traded as high as GBX 946.94 ($12.51). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 933 ($12.33), with a volume of 15,023 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 902.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.80.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

