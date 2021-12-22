Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

