Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

