Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.24. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 511,328 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

