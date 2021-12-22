Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kering has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.