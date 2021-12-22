Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.04. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 32,156 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
