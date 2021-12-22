KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$194.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 264.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.04.
Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$53.19. 225,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,362. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
