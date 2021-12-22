KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$194.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 264.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.04.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$53.19. 225,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,362. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

