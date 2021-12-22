Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

KMMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

