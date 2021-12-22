Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

