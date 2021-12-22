KIMCHI.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32,756.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $266,583.51 and approximately $32,756.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00211268 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

