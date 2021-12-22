Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Sells $128,645.00 in Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,633. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

