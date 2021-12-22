Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 5%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 8,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 160,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 600,832 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 600.0% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

