Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 5%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 8,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 160,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 600,832 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 600.0% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
