Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.73 ($115.42).

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €92.56 ($104.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.54. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.