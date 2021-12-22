KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.